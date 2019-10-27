AGUA DULCE – The Woodsboro Eagles misfortunes continued last Friday night as the Agua Dulce Longhorns rolled to a 56-0 win.
The injury plagued Eagles were unable to keep pace with the Longhorns and suffered their seventh loss of the season.
The Longhorns struck early taking advantage of a bad snap on a punt and pinning the Eagles inside their 5-yard line.
A short run gave the Horns an early 7-0 lead. The Horns scored again on their next possession to take a 15-0 lead after one quarter of play.
The Eagles were able to move the ball into Longhorn territory twice, but they were unable to finish each drive.
The Horns used several big plays in the second quarter to take a commanding 43-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles again drove deep into Longhorn territory several times in the second half, but the effort fell short on each fourth down try.
The Horns scored twice more in the third quarter to make it 56-0.
The Eagles fought valiantly, but, with just 15 players suited up, the wear and tear of playing both sides of the ball took its toll on Eagle players.
The Eagles remain winless in district play with three games left.
The Eagles still have a shot at returning to the playoffs and will have to make the most of their three remaining district games.
The Eagles will now host the Premont Cowboys this Friday night in Woodsboro. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.