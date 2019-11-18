WOODSBORO – The 2019 football season is one the Woodsboro Eagles would love to soon forget.
What started as a season filled with high hopes and expectations turned into a plague of injuries that kept mounting with each game.
Woodsboro closed out its disappointing season last Friday with a 52-8 loss to the Benavides Eagles.
“It was tough this season dealing with the injuries and number of kids we played with each week,” said Coach Gary Carpenter.
“Our kids are tough, they play with heart, and we focused on one play at a time. Our kids love to play this game, so there was not a whole lot needed to keep them motivated. They were ready to battle each week,” he said.
Woodsboro’s lone score came on their opening drive.
Rance Bolcik recovered the kickoff for Woodsboro at the 42-yard line.
Taron Meacham filling in at quarterback, found William Meacham with a brilliant 30-yard pass.
Taron also fired a pass to Logan Meacham for good yardage to keep the drive going.
Caleb Moore capped the Woodsboro drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Moore also added the two point conversion.
Benavides took advantage of an undermanned Woodsboro team.
With just 13 players suited up, Woodsboro fought courageously, but they could not keep pace with Benavides.
Benavides was able to score as the continuous playing on both sides of the ball took its toll on Woodsboro players.
“There are a lot of positives to take away from this season,” continued Carpenter.
“Most importantly, we had a large number of freshman and sophomores play significant roles for us. These guys will be varsity ready for years to come. We also learned what it takes to win every week at this level. We will get to that with continued hard work and dedication,” he said.
“We also have a large 8th grade class that will be freshman next year,” Carpenter said.
“Hopefully our numbers will be better than this year. When you have quality depth at all positions, it helps. You can expect our 2020 Eagles to be mentally and physically tough. We will continue to build on what we started this year,” he added.