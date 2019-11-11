Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro Junior High quarterback Layton Nieman calls his own number at last Thursday's bout with Refugio. The Eaglets could not get the offensive game plan going and would fall to the Bobkittens 42-8.
Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro Junior High quarterback Layton Nieman calls his own number at last Thursday's bout with Refugio. The Eaglets could not get the offensive game plan going and would fall to the Bobkittens 42-8.
Richard Fierova photo A flock of junior high Eagles descend on a Refugio running back during last Thursday's contest in Refugio. The Bobkittens running attack resulted in the Eaglets 42-8 loss.