Despite 15 points from Jaden Scott and 14 from Brayden Robison, the Woodsboro Eagles dropped a 60-48 District 31-2A basketball game against the Kenedy Lions on Feb. 8 in Kenedy.
Scott made three shots from beyond the 3-point arc and also had six steals and five blocks. Roger Gonzalez posted four rebounds and six assists before fouling out.
Layton Niemann had nine points.
Refugio 62, Woodsboro 55
The Refugio Bobcats held off the Woodsboro Eagles to take a 62-55 District 31-2A basketball win on Feb. 4 in Woodsboro.
Layton Niemann led three Eagles in double digits with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He also had four steals and five rebounds.
Jaden Scott and Brayden Robison each 12 points for Woodsboro. Scott made one 3-pointer and Robison had 12 rebounds and four blocks.
