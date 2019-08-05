Eagles’ new AD Carpenter hard at work

WOODSBORO – Gary Carpenter is relishing his first ever athletic director/head coach job.
Hired by the Woodsboro school district to replace Xavier Rangel, who returned to North Texas, Carpenter has hit the ground running.
Carpenter has met student-athletes who are participating in summer workouts, and he also conducted a communitywide football camp this week.
“I am very excited to be here,” said Carpenter.
“It has been a fast and furious month, but this community has been very supportive,” he added.
“People have been coming introducing themselves, their kids who are in our program, people who have graduated from Woodsboro. It is a really great community, and I am glad to be a part of it,” he said.
Carpenter has had to balance the hectic schedule with laying the foundation for the successful athletic program he envisions for Woodsboro.
“Our goals and expectations have priority,” he said.
“We have some hardworking and talented kids throughout our entire athletic program.
“My goal is to get our foundation set, and once we get our foundation set, everything else falls into place,” Carpenter said.
“It’s been a lot of things that go into the groundwork, but when we get going next week, we will build from there,” he said.
Although Carpenter is still meeting his student-athletes, he has been pleased with his Eagles’ attitude, work ethic and the energy that has been brought every day.
Carpenter stated that each day he speaks to his student-athletes about effort, attitude and toughness.
Carpenter also said that his Eagles have adapted well to his coaching style and his expectations.
“This is the smallest school that I have ever coached at, but I grew up in a small town, and I love what small town schools offer,” he said.
“I enjoy watching our kids compete all year in more than one sport. I want our kids to compete and I want to see them compete all year long,” he said.
When asked about any message for the Eagles community, Carpenter was humble.
“Thank you for giving me this opportunity. I am truly grateful to be in this wonderful community. I know we are still in the honeymoon stage, and I also know you cannot please everybody,” he said.
“This community is very supportive of our athletic program, and I am glad to get to be a part of it,” he added.