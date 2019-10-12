WOODSBORO – Undermanned and outsized, the Woodsboro Eagles fought valiantly but were no match for the much improved Kenedy Lions.
The Lions defeated the Eagles 61-8 leaving Woodsboro still seeking its first win of the season.
The Lions used their powerful running game to churn yardage and to take time off the clock.
Two long runs in the first quarter gave the Lions a 14-0 lead and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Jordyn Mackey recovered a fumbled punt at the 49-yard line to end the first quarter.
The Eagles’ woes continued in the second quarter as the Lions offense continued scoring, building a 34-0 lead midway into the quarter.
Mackey scored the Eagles lone touchdown when he reversed direction and broke free for an exciting 54-yard run.
Quarterback Roger Gonzalez ran the two point try to make it 34-8.
The Eagles momentum was short lived as the Lions returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a score.
The Lions took advantage of two Eagle turnovers to add two more scores to lead 55-8 at halftime.
The Lions final score came with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter.
The Eagle offense was able to move the ball, but the drive was stopped.
The bad luck continued for the Eagles as Gonzalez, linebacker James Rocha, and lineman Ramon Garcia all left the game with injuries.
The extent of their injuries was unknown as of press time.
“We did not play our best tonight,” Mackey said.
“It has been an uphill battle all season. We have lost players, we are not fully healthy as a team, and it has been tough playing teams that outnumber us in personnel,” he said.
“Bottom line is that tonight was another bump on a very rough road. We have to put this first half of the season behind us and get ready for district,” Mackey said.
“I know we are a better team than what we showed tonight. District starts next Friday and everybody is 0-0,” he said.
“It all goes back to practice. We need to work harder. Not at just getting better but, doing all the little things right,” he added.
The Eagles will open district play this Friday night as they travel to Bruni to take on the Badgers.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.