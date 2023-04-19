Eagles pull away for 11-5 win over Port Aransas

A six-run sixth inning fueled the Woodsboro Eagles to an 11-5 District 31-2A baseball victory over the Port Aransas Marlins on April 14 in Woodsboro.
The Marlins had tied the game at 4-all with three runs in the top of the fifth. Woodsboro responded with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth to go up 5-4, and then put the game away in the sixth.
Tagg Silvas went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Cole Thompson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Jordan Vega had a double and two RBIs, while Adam Dominguez had a triple and scored one run.
Layton Jochetz scattered eight hits and struck out four to get the win on the mound.