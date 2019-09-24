WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Eagles found their offensive stride last Friday night.
Unfortunately, the Freer Buckaroos offense was in stride too.
The Eagles fought valiantly, but could not keep up the pace. The Eagles wound up on the short end of an offensive shootout, losing 57-23 to the Buckaroos.
The Eagles scored first on the third play of the game.
Sophomore quarterback Roger Gonzalez completed a pass to sophomore receiver Braxton Ladner for a 67-yard touchdown play.
The Eagles added the 2 point conversion to take their only lead at 8-0.
The Buckaroos responded with a 5 play 60-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard touchdown run and 2 point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
The Buckaroos recovered a fumble at the Eagles 25-yard line and continued their offensive prowess scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-6.
The Buckaroos returned a punt deep into Eagle territory and scored again, this time on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-8 with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles responded when Coy Burns recovered a fumble at the Freer 13-yard line.
Gonzalez found Ladner again – this time with a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Junior Caleb Moore kicked the extra point to end the wild first quarter with the Eagles still in it at 20-15.
“We just have to work harder and stay in there,” Ladner said.
“Coach (Carpenter) told us all week to play harder, smarter and with heart. Most of our team is playing on both sides of the ball. It does get tiring, but I just pray that the Lord is with us and keeps us injury free. It’s back to practice to work and get better.”
The offensive fireworks continued into the second quarter as the Buckaroos opened with a 47-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-15.
The Eagles answered when Gonzalez followed good blocks around the left side for an exciting 57-yard touchdown run to bring the Eagles closer at 28-23.
It would also prove to be the Eagles last score.
The Buckaroos scored twice more to take a 44-23 halftime lead.
The Buckaroos scored again in each of the remaining quarters to make it 57-23.
Gonzalez recovered a fumble and Ladner intercepted a pass for the Eagles to highlight the second half.
“We got a little wore out playing both ways, but we are not making excuses