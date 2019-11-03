WOODSBORO – For one half it looked like the Woodsboro Eagles would be in the hunt for their first win of the season.
Playing tough defense but unable to move the ball in the “red zone” left the Eagles trailing 7-0 at the end of the first half.
The Premont Cowboys turned to their powerful running game and churned out close to 300 yards rushing.
The Cowboys pounded the ball play after play and eventually wore out a banged up Eagles team 41-0. The loss leaves the Eagles winless in district play with two games left.
The Eagles came out firing as Jordyn Mackey recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage. The Eagles were unable to take advantage and could not score.
Marcos Pena later recovered another fumble, but the Cowboy defense held and forced an interception.
The Eagles had no answer for the Cowboys running game.
The Cowboys kept the ball on the ground, tiring the Eagle defense and keeping them on the field for long drives.
The second half belonged to the Cowboys as they scored 34 points to put the game out of reach.
The Eagles will now travel to La Villa this Friday night to take on the Cardinals.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.