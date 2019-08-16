WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Eagles will be participating in the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation (THSCEF) “Our Day to Shine” at their first scrimmage this Friday at Eagle stadium in Woodsboro.
The Eagles will be hosting the Stockdale Brahmas beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Woodsboro students will be on hand accepting donations for the THSCEF. All donations collected will benefit the THSCEF Benevolence Fund.
The THSCEF Benevolence Fund was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors to assist student-athletes and coaches experiencing hardships. To date more than 900 schools have participated in “Our Day to Shine” and have raised more than $614,000.
The THSCEF has paid more than $584,000 to student-athletes and coaches in need.
The public is invited to attend.