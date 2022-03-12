The Woodsboro Eagles held on for a 2-1 season-opening baseball victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Feb. 22 in Woodsboro.
The Eagles scored both of their runs in the bottom of the second inning on Cole Thompson’s RBI single that scored Roger Gonzalez and a wild pitch scored Eddie Kimmel later in the inning.
Three Woodsboro pitchers scattered four hits and combined to strike out 14 Bobcats.
TK Morgan (1-0) started the game and allowed one hit over two innings. He struck out six and issued two bases on balls.
Luke Poland relieved Morgan in the third and struck out six over three innings while allowing three hits.
Tagg Silvas closed the game out with two strikeouts over one frame.
The Eagles made the most of four hits. Glen Giddens, Poland and Gonzalez had singles along with Thompson.
