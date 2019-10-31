Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro Junior High Eaglet TK Morgan heads into the end zone with the he[p of the Eaglet cheerleaders in a 44-yard pass from quarterback Layton Nieman at last Thursday's 30-0 win over the Agua Dulce Shorthorns at Eagle Stadium.
Richard Fierova photo A plethora of Eaglet defenders bring down an Agua Dulce running back at last Thursday's match at Eagle Stadium. The Eaglets defense would deny the Shorthorns from scoring in their 30-0 triumph.
