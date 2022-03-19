Goliad’s Kyla Hill won three gold medals to lead the Tigerettes to second place in the team standings at the Shirley Frnka Relays on March 3 at Goliad’s Tiger Stadium.
Hill won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.37 seconds and teammate Ashley Wood was second in 17.12. Hill took the 300 hurdles gold in 45.42 while Wood was second in 49.23.
Hill combined with Miley Howard, Hannah Perez and Addison Zamzow to win the 1,600 relay in 4:15.85.
Zamzow took first in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches.
Refugio’s Peyton Oliver won the 100 dash in 12.53 and teammate Riley Haug was first in the 400 dash in 1:01.06. Goliad’s Zamzow was fourth in the 400 in 1:04.09.
Refugio’s Ciara Tilley won the shot put with a mark of 40-11 and was second in the discus with a throw of 103-10.
Oliver was second in the 200 dash in 26.65.
Refugio’s Oliver, Chay Callis, Hollie Eads and Haug teamed for second in the 400 relay with a time of 51.29. Goliad’s Zamzow, Perez, Samantha Royster and Howard combined for third in 51.42.
Goliad’s Ella Ratliff, Elizabeth Windberg, Howard and Royster were fourth in the 800 relay in 1:55.03. The Tigerettes’ Ashlyn Franke was fourth in the 1,600 run in 6:05.63.
Refugio’s Haug was third in the long jump with a mark of 15-11 and teammate Oliver was fourth with a 15-11. Haug cleared 5-0 to take fourth in the high jump.
Goliad’s Wood was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 32-4 1/2 and the Tigerettes’ Howard cleared 6-0 to take fifth in the pole vault.
Shiner won the team title with 154 points. Goliad followed with 108. Refugio was fourth with 80.
