Goliad/Yorktown defeated Falls City 23-12 to win the championship of the District 27 Area I & II Junior Softball Tournament for 12- to 14-year-olds on June 20 in Falls City.
Goliad earlier beat Falls City 13-3 and Edna/Industrial 11-10.
In the District 27 softball tournament for 8- to 10-year-olds, Goliad lost 11-5 in an elimination game on June 23 to eventual champion Ganado.
Goliad began the tournament with a 19-0 loss to Ganado before beating Calhoun 9-5, Edna 12-1 and Industrial 6-5.
Goliad won its first two games in the District 27 10- to 12-year-old softball tournament. Goliad defeated Calhoun 24-9 and Ganado 11-5 before falling to Industrial 9-6 and Ganado 13-12.
Goliad was eliminated after two games in the District 27 Area I & II 8- to 10-year-old baseball tournament in Karnes City.
Goliad fell to Karnes City 17-7 in the first round and lost 20-19 to Yorktown in an elimination game.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•