REFUGIO – Refugio Bobcat senior Colton Hesseltine was named the District 30-2A Offensive Player of the Year while sophomores Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross were named to the first team.
Named to the second team for the Bobcats were Hayden LaFrance and Thomas Keyes.
Hesseltine earned his honor after averaging 17 points, six assists and three steals per game. Kelley averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and two steals per contest; Gross averaged 19 points, five assists and four steals per contest for Refugio.
Bobcat Head Coach Eli Boxell was named the District 30-2A Coach of the Year.
“These three young men (Hesseltine, Kelley, Gross) helped Refugio to an 11-4 overall record and a second place finish in district. The Bobcats were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs to Weimer 70-67 who suffered a one-point loss to San Saba who punched their ticket to the State Tournament,” Boxell said.