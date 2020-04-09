WOODSBORO – Woodsboro senior Hailey Hubbard and freshman Kenzie Scott were named to the 30-2A All-District second team while seniors Raven Arnold and Kelsey Morgan, junior Zoi Hayward and freshman Hailey Allen were named to the Honorable Mention team.
Landing spots on the 30-2A Academic All-District team for the Lady Eagles were seniors Raven Arnold, Kelsey Morgan and Hailey Hubbard, juniors Hailey Briseno and Zoi Hayward, sophomores Katrina Lopez and Hannah Wernli and freshmen Hailey Allen and Kenzie Scott.