LA VILLA – If there has been one constant with the Woodsboro Eagles this year it has been injuries.
The injuries have piled up and taken their toll on the two time defending district champs.
Last Friday night was typical of what this Eagles team has had to endure all season.
With just 14 players suited up, the Eagles were overwhelmed by the La Villa Cardinals 43-0.
The Eagles fell behind 15-0 in the first quarter when Joseph Singletary intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to the Cardinal 20-yard line.
The Eagles were unable to capitalize and the Cardinals continued exploiting the undermanned Eagles building a 22-0 lead after one quarter of play.
The Eagles were able to move the ball using a strong running game by Caleb Moore.
The Eagles were never able to score on any of their drives, falling short each time.
Moore also did an outstanding job of punting the ball for the Eagles.
The Cardinals added 21 more points to boost their lead to 43-0.
The Eagle defense was able to shut down the Cardinals in the second half.
A courageous effort by the Eagles kept the Cardinals from adding on any more points.
Linebacker James Rocha, playing with a cast on his arm, was the unmistakable sign of the heart that the 14 young Eagles fought their uphill battle with the entire night.
The Eagles will close out their season this Friday night as they host the Benavides Eagles in the annual “Bird Bowl.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Woodsboro.