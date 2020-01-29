REFUGIO – Because of serious safety concerns, the Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium is closed to the public until further notice, according to an announcement by the Refugio school district
Falling debris from the concrete bleachers has created a hazardous condition.
Temporary fencing has secured the areas of concern, and students utilizing the facility under the supervision of school employees are not in danger.
Refugio ISD is taking immediate action in evaluating the structural integrity of the stadium and seeking remediation of the problem.
The public’s cooperation and compliance is appreciated.