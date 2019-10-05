Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro Junior High Eaglet Tag Silvas (No. 3) squeezes into the end zone after a 40-yard end around option play against Pettus last Thursday. Woodsboro would prevail in the battle of the Eaglets 32-0.
Richard Fierova photo Eaglet linebacker Justin Phillips (No. 22) nets a QB sack during last Thursday's win over Pettus. Woodsboro would dominate on both sides of the line in taking a 32-0 victory in the battle of the Eaglets.
