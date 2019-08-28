Contributed Information

ALICE – The Refugio Lady Cats dropped a game against Alice in five sets Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Cats lost the first set 20-25.

Regrouping,  they returned in the second and third sets winning, 26-24, and 25-14.

But the Lady Cats could not hold off the Lady Coyotes in the fourth and fifth sets, 24-26, and 12-15.

Kills: Isabella Coscetti 5, Tracelyn Ross 10, Ashanti Brown 2, Mikaila Rosas 1

Assist: Isabella Coscetti 6, Julianna Castellano 9

Aces: Isabella Coscetti 1, Tracelyn Ross 2, Ashanti Brown 1, Mikaila Rosas 3

Digs: Isabella Coscetti 3, Tracelyn Ross 3, Ashanti Brown 3, Daniella Coronado 1, Mikaila Rosas 3, Brianna Rodriguez 3

Blocks: Presleigh Barber 4, Isabella Coscetti 5, Tracelyn Ross 11,  Daniella Coronado 1

 