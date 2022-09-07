Chay Callis had seven kills and 10 digs to lead the Refugio Lady Cats to a 25-20, 22-25, 25-7 win over the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers at the Banquete Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18.
Bianca Jimenez topped Refugio in kills with eight. Ariya Trejo had eight assists and five digs.
Alijah Avery posted three service aces and Sara Henning had two.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Cats lost to Taft and Banquete.
Callis had seven digs against Taft and four kills against Banquete.
Refugio falls to Ingleside
The Ingleside Lady Mustangs took a 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 volleyball win over the Refugio Lady Cats on Aug. 16.
Chay Callis led Refugio with five service aces, five kills and four assists.
