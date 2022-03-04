The Refugio Lady Cats scored in every inning en route to a 14-4 season-opening softball victory over the Odem Owlettes on Feb. 15 in Ingleside.
In a second game on Feb. 15, Refugio managed just one hit in a 16-2 loss to the Ingleside Lady Mustangs.
Presleigh Barber went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Refugio bats against Odem. Chadriana Callis was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Sara Henning was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
The Lady Cats’ Kristal Rodriguez allowed eight hits and four earned runs while striking out two to get the victory on the mound.
Hollie Eads managed Refugio’s only hit against Ingleside with an RBI single in the second inning.
Goliad 9, Stockdale 0
Goliad’s Jayden Moore struck out 14 and added three hits and two RBI in a 9-0 season-opening softball win over the Stockdale Lady Brahmas on Feb. 15 in Goliad.
Makynzi Guerra also had three hits for the Tigerettes, while teammate Dayla Perry had a pair of hits.
Goliad’s Halle Sumpter had three RBI and Addysen Brock drove in one run.
