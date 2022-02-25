With six starters returning, including the District 31-2A’s Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year, it’s easy to see why the Refugio Lady Cats could be a force to be reckoned with in Region IV this softball season.
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles and Goliad Tigerettes also return solid nucleuses that could have them enjoy turnaround seasons.
Refugio Lady Cats
Refugio coach Meaghan Franz will have one of the top batteries in the region with pitcher Kristal Rodriguez, last season’s District 31-2A Pitcher of the Year, and catcher Hollie Eads, the 2021 District 31-2A MVP.
Other starters back from a team that won the 31-2A title and went 19-6-1 last season are first baseman Presleigh Barber and pitcher Lia Ramirez, who were both first-team all-district selections last season.
Also returning are second baseman Makenzie Wills and outfielders Chadriana Callis and Brenna Sims. All three were second-team all-district choices.
“We’re bringing back both of our pitchers from last year along with some depth to the lineup,” said Franz, who has an 83-50 record in her seven years at Refugio.
Woodsboro Lady Eagles
Coach Jaime Cano returns almost everyone from last season’s 2-17 team.
Eight starters – catcher Hailey Allen, pitcher Katrina Lopez, second baseman Aaliyah Montoya, first baseman Christyana Tully, third baseman Tonya Rodriguez and outfielders Jazlyn Garza, Kalynn Vega and LeM’May Thompson – give Cano experience to work with.
Allen was a first-team all-district selection last season. Rodriguez and Tully were second-team honorees.
“We’re hoping to assemble a solid defense to support our pitchers,” Cano said of his early season goals.
Lopez, one of only two seniors on the team, looks to be Woodsboro’s No. 1 pitcher.
Other players to watch for the Lady Eagles will be Alayasia Smith, Jaqulyn Tully, Kira Meacham and Sandy Thompson.
“With the experience of returning lettermen and underclassmen, we plan on making a run for a playoff spot,” Cano said.
Goliad Tigerettes
The Tigerettes welcome back six starters from last season’s 7-13-2 team.
Back are outfielder Tiffany Danish, first baseman Makynzi Guerra, catcher/third baseman Mady Kramer, pitcher/shortstop Jayden Moore, outfielder Makhaiyla Pinson and center fielder/shortstop Halle Sumpter.
Infielder Addyson Brock is expected to crack the starting lineup.
“We’re hoping to build great relationships among our team,” said Goliad coach Bryan Martin. “Our kids are excited about the opportunity to have a great season and play for their school and each other.”
