Lady Cats roll to 15-0 win over Woodsboro

The Refugio Lady Cats blanked the Woodsboro Lady Eagles 15-0 in a District 29-3A softball contest last night in Refugio.
Alexia Sanchez struck out four and held the Lady Eagles to two hits in pitching the four-inning shutout. The “mercy rule” was invoked after the Lady Cats scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Refugio’s Kynslee Turner went 2 for 2 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Chay Callis had a double and was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Sara Henning went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
