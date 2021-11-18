Lady Cats season comes to close in playoff scrap

After a successful regular season that ended in a playoff berth for the Refugio Lady Cats volleyball squad, the team ended the 2021 campaign with a bi-district loss to Weimer Nov. 2. The Lady Wildcats were victorious in straight sets on scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-8.
The bi-district matchup was the final Refugio game for several Lady Cats seniors. Moving on after the 2021 campaign are Presleigh Barber, Anemelia Ramirez, Hollie Eads, Ashanti Brown, Brenna Sims and Mia Olbera.
