The Refugio Lady Cats saw their season record fall to 1-1 on Aug. 11 in a 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 loss to the Alice Lady Coyotes in Alice.
Chay Callis led Refugio with seven kills, four assists and two service aces.
Bianca Jimenez tallied three kills, three service aces and two blocks for the Lady Cats and teammate Ariya Trejo posted 10 digs and three assists. Riley Haug and Ayianna Brown each had seven digs.
Refugio 25-25-25
Ben Bolt 15-19-22
The Refugio Lady Cats opened their 2022 season by sweeping the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 on Aug. 10 in Ben Bolt.
Chay Callis had eight service aces, eight kills, nine assists and two digs for the Lady Cats.
Bradi Fox-Smith had two solo blocks and four kills, while Ayianna Brown tallied three digs and six service aces.
Bianca Jimenez had two assisted blocks, six kills and four service aces.
