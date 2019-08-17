REFUGIO – The Refugio Lady Cats had an outstanding showing this weekend at the Freer Buckaroo Tournament, coming out as champions.
After coming out on top in pool play, their first opponent in the Gold Bracket was Pearsall.
After defeating Pearsall 25-10, 25-12 the Lady Cats defeated Dilley 25-18, 25-16.
This set them up for the championship match against a strong Santa Gertrudis Academy team.
Game one had the Cats up 25-21 but the Cats dropped a close game two 20-25.
After regrouping, the Lady Cats came out strong in game three, 25-17, but couldn’t keep the momentum and dropped game four, 14-25.
With a disappointing game four, the Lady Cats kept game five tight.
A seven points run proved to be the deciding factor, which helped the Lady Cats take the championship 15-10.
Seniors Tracelyn Ross, Mikaila Rosas and Brianna Rodriguez (defensive AT) and Sophomore Ashanti Brown were chosen as All-Tournament selections.
In the Championship match vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy, Refugio won 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-10
Kills: Presleigh Barber 2, Isabella Coscetti 10, Tracelyn Ross 14, Ashanti Brown 11, Julianna Castellano 1, Chloe Boxell 1, Mikaila Rosas 6
Assist: Presleigh Barber 1, Isabella Coscetti 7, Julianna Castellano 21
Aces: Isabella Coscetti 1, Tracelyn Ross 3, Ashanti Brown 3, Julianna Castellano 3, Mikaila Rosas 1
Digs, Presleigh Barber 3, Isabella Coscetti 1, Tracelyn Ross 5, Ashanti Brown 5, Julianna Castellano 4, Chloe Boxell 1, Mikaila Rosas 5, Brianna Rodriguez 9
Blocks: Tracelyn Ross 4