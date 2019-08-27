KINGSVILLE – The Lady Cats defeated Kingsville in four sets 3-1 Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The win brought the Lady Cats’ season to 9-2.
In the first set, the Lady Bobcats won 26-24.
The second set saw the Lady Cats’s winning 25-21.
The Lady Brahma’s rebounded for a win in the third set, 21-25.
But the Lady Cats finished the game with a 25-19 victory.
Kills: Presleigh Barber 4, Isabella Coscetti 4, Tracelyn Ross 11, Ashanti Brown 2, Mikaila Rosas 9
Assist: Isabella Coscetti 6, Julianna Castellano 21
Aces: Tracelyn Ross 3, Ashanti Brown 2, Mikaila Rosas 1
Digs, Presleigh Barber 1, Isabella Coscetti 6, Tracelyn Ross 1, Ashanti Brown 1, Julianna Castellano 2, Chloe Boxell 1, Daniella Coronado 1, Mikaila Rosas 3, Brianna Rodriguez 7
Blocks: Isabella Coscetti 2, Tracelyn Ross 6, Chloe Boxell 1