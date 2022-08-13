Lady Cats will put young team on volleyball court

The Refugio Lady Cats will once again rely on youth during the 2022 volleyball season.
The Lady Cats return five starters from last season’s 22-13 team that finished third in District 31-2A with a 12-6 record, but only one, outside hitter Chadriana Callis, is a senior.
“The important thing for this team is to learn to play and teach the younger athletes the fast pace of playing varsity sports,” said coach Lisa Brown.
Other returning starters are junior defensive specialist Quetzal Vasquez, junior outside hitter Sara Henning, junior middle hitter/middle blocker Bianca Jimenez and sophomore middle hitter/middle blocker Bradi Fox-Smith.
Brown expects junior middle hitter Kynslee Turner to also see much playing time.
The Lady Cats begin the season on Aug. 9 in trimatches with Mathis and McMullen County at 3 p.m.
