WOODSBORO – The Lady Eagles hosted the Bloomington Lady Cats last Friday during their split days pool play at the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat Classic.
The Lady Eagles suffered three consecutive losses on Thursday against Odem, Banquete, and Odem.
Going into Friday’s game, they hoped to rebound and refine their play, get back in sync and get back to tournament play on Saturday morning.
The Lady Eagles came out strong with a 25-22 win in the first set, but they fell short with a 18-25 second.
They regrouped for a 25-23 win in the third, but Bloomington got the upper hand and rounded up the match with a 16-25, 10-15 victory.
They resumed pool play Saturday morning in Skidmore, facing Three Rivers.
With more aggressive play and renewed energy, The Lady Eagles took only two sets to down the Lady Bulldogs 25-20, 25-20, sliding into the Silver Bracket to meet and be edged by John Paul II 23-25, 23-25.
The loss directed them toward a possible third place finish, and there they took the first set 25-18, and looked promising, but they could not finish with two back-to-back losses to Annapolis 20-25, 16-25.
“We played much better on Saturday,” said Coach Amy Hall.
“We’re still giving the other teams too many points on unforced errors, and looking down the road, the girls have set a goal to change the atmosphere of practice so that it will reflect in their play during games.”