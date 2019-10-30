WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Lady Eagles played two home District games last week splitting a win against Pettus on Tuesday evening Parents night, and a loss to Nordheim on Friday both taking place at the Woodsboro Eagle Dome.
The win against the Pettus Lady Eagles was inspired by the fact it was Parents Night, and the atmosphere and the girls demeanor reflected as such during the 25-9, 25-16, 25-10 straight set win.
“It was a pride factor. We played hard and kept pushing, because as a team we knew we needed to come together,” said Alexis James about the win.
“We all depended on each other and played our part to the best of our abilities. We knew no matter the outcome that we were a team and we are all family. Family sticks together no matter how hard you have to work for the outcome,” she said.
On Friday, the Lady Eagles took on the Nordheim Lady Pirates, which they had beaten in the earlier round of district play and coupled with an seemingly easy victory against Pettus.
The first set went as planned and a repeat of Tuesday’s win looked like it would repeat itself with a sound 25-17 win, but the Lady Pirates were not going down without a fight and reversed the second set with a 16-25 win over the Lady Eagles.
Going into the third set, the momentum seemed to be back in the Lady Eagles favor and midway through, the positive karma seemed to unravel and the Lady Eagles let the win slip away in a extra point 24-26 loss and were not able to recover going into the forth set, losing the match with a 21-25 shortfall.
“We made too many errors during this game,” said Coach Amy Hall.
Senior Kelsey Morgan sums it up as to why play was so cyclic: “In a nutshell, negative attitudes rub off on the others creating self esteem and confidence issues, and it causes so much inconsistency during play. That needs to be addressed and fixed going forward.”
The Lady Eagles are now 3-4 in District after Friday’s game with Nordheim.
Here are the stats:
Pettus
Digs: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 6, Gigi Barrera 3, Taryn Veselka 3, RyAnn Rodriguez 10, Hailey Allen 3
Blocks: Hannah Hubbard 2, Taryn Veselka 1
Kills: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 13, Kelsey Morgan 1, Maddie Niemann 4, Hailey Hubbard 1
Assists: Nevaeh Esparza 2, Hannah Hubbard 6, Kelsey Morgan 1, Hailey Allen 6
Aces: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Gigi Barrera 4, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 1, Hailey Allen 3
Nordheim
Digs: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Alexis James 5, Hannah Hubbard 3, Kelsey Morgan 6, Gigi Barera 5, Taryn Velseka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 10, Maddie Niemann 1, Hailey Allen 5
Blocks: Hailey Hubbard 1
Kills: Nevaeh Esparza 2, Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 12, Taryn Veselka 4, RyAnn Rodriguez 2, Maddie Niemann 1, Hailey Allen 1, Hailey Hubbard 6
Assists: Alexis James 3, Hannah Hubbard 3, Hailey Allen 13
Aces: Alexis James 2, Hannah Hubbard 4, Taryn Veselka 2, RyAnn Rodriguez 2, Hailey Allen 1.