WOODSBORO – The Lady Eagles played two games last week.
The first one was a non-district match last Tuesday with cross county rival Austwell-Tivoli.
The opening mood seemed to be that of renewed confidence coming in with the momentum off a 25-21, 21-25, 25-13, 15-25, 15-9 win against the Runge Lady Yellow Jackets, but the certainty diminished early into the first set.
“The game was frustrating in that we gave up more than 12 points in unforced errors per set,” said coach Amy Hall.
“We could not stop making errors,” Hall said.
In senior Hannah Hubbard’s perspective, “We just got in a slump and wouldn’t play the way we could. All of us let one mistake after another go to our heads and it didn’t end well for the game.”
The Lady Eagles’ miscues and self destructing errors gave way to a 11-25, 20-25, 21-25 loss to the Lady Redfish.
On Friday the Lady Eagles faced off with district opponent Kenedy in Woodsboro’s Eagle Dome.
The first set harkened back to Monday’s game against Austwell-Tivoli, and the set went to the Lady Leopards 25-17.
After attitude and personnel adjustments, the Lady Eagles got back on the winning track and finished off the game prevailing 17-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21.
“We started off playing slow and not communicating. The second set we picked things up and did much better with our overall play,” Hall said.
“We had a starter out due to an injury and two freshmen stepped up to fill in her spot,” Hall said.
“Hailey Allen did a great job hustling on the court. The rest of the team adjusted well to the changes we made,” Hall added.
“We knew something had to change , so we talked about it and changed our attitudes. Everyone makes mistakes, not one player is perfect and knowing how well we can play we plan on carrying that mentality to our next game,” Hubbard said.
Here are the stats from the two matches:
Austwell-Tivoli
Digs: Hannah Hubbard 1, Kelsey Morgan 4, Gigi Barrera 2, RyAnn Rodriguez 4, Kenzie Scott 5, Hailey Hubbard 1
Blocks: Hannah Hubbard 1, Hailey Hubbard 2
Kills: Hannah Hubbard 15, RyAnn Rodriguez 1, Hailey Hubbard 1
Assists: Hannah Hubbard 1, Kelsey Morgan 1, Gigi Barrera 1, Kenzie Scott 10
Aces: Hannah Hubbard 1, Taryn Veselka 1, Kenzie Scott 1
Kenedy
Digs: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 6, Kelsey Morgan 8, Gig Barrera 3, Taryn Veselka 2, RyAnn Rodriguez 10, Hailey Allen 6, Hailey Hubbard 1
Blocks: Hailey Hubbard 2
Kills: Nevaeh Esparza 2, Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 15, Taryn Veselka 3, Hailey Hubbard 2, Maddie Niemann 2
Assists: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 8, Hailey Allen 12
Aces: Nevaeh Esparza 3, Hannah Hubbard 3, Gig Barrera 1, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 1, Hailey Allen 3