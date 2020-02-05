Richard Fierova photo Hailey Briseno gets a steal for her efforts at last Tuesday's game against Pettus. The varsity Lady Eagles would take command from tip off and continue stellar play in a 33-13 blowout.
Richard Fierova photo Lady Eagle Raven Arnold gets the hard foul while laying up during last Tuesday's match up against Pettus. The Woodsboro Lady Eagles would take a 33-13 win over the Pettus Lady Eagles.
Richard Fierova photo Hailey Briseno gets a steal for her efforts at last Tuesday's game against Pettus. The varsity Lady Eagles would take command from tip off and continue stellar play in a 33-13 blowout.
Richard Fierova photo Lady Eagle Raven Arnold gets the hard foul while laying up during last Tuesday's match up against Pettus. The Woodsboro Lady Eagles would take a 33-13 win over the Pettus Lady Eagles.