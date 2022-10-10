The Woodsboro Lady Eagles turned back the Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish 25-16, 26-24, 25-9 in a non-district volleyball match on Sept. 6 in Tivoli.
Kenzie Scott led Woodsboro with 17 kills, six assists and six digs. Others leading the Lady Eagles were Kira Meacham with nine kills, four aces and three digs; Hailey Allen with 22 assists, four digs and one kill; Tonya Rodriguez with five digs, two kills and one assist; Jaqulynn Tully with one ace, one kill and two digs; Maddie Niemann with five digs and three assists; Remington Bolcik with two kills; L’Emay Thompson with one kill and one dig; and Prudence Lewis with one dig.
Sarah Rodriguez led A-T with two aces, four kills, three digs and four assists. Anauli Reyes had one kill, eight assists and one block; Haylie Trevino tallied one ace, one kill and two digs; Yesenia Revilla recorded two kills and five digs; Mariah Martinez had one kills and three digs; and Jenelle Moreno posted one kill.
Woodsboro defeated Corpus Christi Arlington Heights Christian 25-5, 25-5 in a junior varsity match.
Woodsboro sweeps Charlotte
Kenzie Scott recorded eight kills and Maddie Niemann added seven to lead the Woodsboro Lady eagles to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 victory over the Charlotte lady Hornets on Sept. 2.
Scott also had 10 assists and five digs, while Niemann added three aces, five digs and one block.
The Lady Eagles were also led by Tonya Rodriguez’s three aces and five digs; Hailey Allen’s four aces, 13 assists, five kills and eight digs; Kira Meacham’s four digs and four kills; and Jaqulynn Tully’s three aces.
