Lady Eagles down Kenedy

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles improved to 2-1 in District 28-2A volleyball play with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Kenedy Leopards on Sept. 27.
Maddie Niemann recorded 12 kills and Kenzie Scott had 10 assists.
Niemann also had one ace, one block and four digs. Scott also tallied one ace, four kills and six digs.
Others leading Woodsboro were Chayse Wrenli with two aces, three assists, one kill and two digs; Christyanna Tully with one ace and two digs; Tonya Rodriguez with four aces and four digs; Kira Meacham with one ace, two kills, one block and two digs; Rubi Esparza with five assists and two digs; Remington Bolcik with two kills and one dig; L’Emay Thompson with one kill; and Jazlynn Garza with two digs.
The Lady Eagles raised their overall record to 18-12.
Lady Eagles fall to Yorktown
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles dropped a five-set District 28-2A match to the Yorktown Kitty Kats 14-25, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11 on Sept. 23.
Maddie Niemann had 12 kills and 13 digs. Kenzie Scott recorded 10 kills, nine assists and 22 digs.
Kira Meacham had four kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Also leading the Lady Eagles were Rubi Esparza with five assists and two digs, Chayse Wrnli with three assists and eight digs, L’Emay Thompson with three kills and three digs, Remington Bolcik with two assists and one kill, Chrstyanna Tully with six digs, Jaqulynn Tully with two assists and three digs, and Tonya Rodriguez with 14 digs.