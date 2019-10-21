Lady Eagles drop two matches in district play

WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Lady Eagles played two opponents last week at home dropping both games one on Tuesday to the Yorktown Lady Kats and the other to the Refugio Lady Cats on Friday.
On Tuesday the Lady Eagles lost in three straight sets to an enthusiastic Yorktown team,
Yorktown’s Lady Kats quickly gained a comfortable lead and never looked back in a 7-25 first set win.
In set two, the Lady Eagles revived, battling back gaining confidence, but the Lady Kats would squeeze out a 24-26 win, and with two sets down the Lady Eagles self-assurance was deflated and would go down 13-25 in the third set.
“We made an attempt at playing with them in the second game and were beginning to make up ground, but we started it too late,” said Coach Amy Hall.
On Friday, Woodsboro met Refugio and would step up their game through the first and second sets.
The Lady Eagles lost the first set 12-25, rebounding in the second with a 25-20 win, but the Lady Cats took control, winning 14-25 in the third set, sealing the match with a 8-25 fourth.
“When we hustle and play like we are capable of playing, we can do good things. We just don’t always do it consistently enough,” Hall said.
Here are the game stats:
Yorktown
Digs: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 7, Kelsey Morgan 8, Gigi Barrera 4, Taryn Veselka 2, RyAnn Rodriguez 7, Hailey Allen 3, Maddie Niemann 2, Hailey Hubbard 1.
Blocks: Hannah Hubbard 1, Hailey Hubbard 1.
Kills: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Alexis James 4, Hannah Hubbard 11, Taryn Veselka 3, Maddie Niemann 2, Hailey Hubbard 2.
Assists: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Alexis James 2, Hannah Hubbard 6, Hailey Allen 9.
Aces: Kelsey Morgan 1, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 1.
Refugio
Digs: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Alexis James 2, Hannah Hubbard 8, Kelsey Morgan 10, Gigi Barrera 8, Taryn Veselka 3, RyAnn Rodriguez 11, Kenzie Scott 4, Hailey Allen 3, Hailey Hubbard 2.
Blocks: Hannah Hubbard 1.
Kills: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 14, Kelsey Morgan 3, Taryn Veselka 1, Kenzie Scott 2, Hailey Hubbard 3.
Assists: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 5, Kelsey Morgan 1, Kenzie Scott 10, Haliley Allen 5.
Aces: Kelsey Morgan 2, Taryn Veselka 2.