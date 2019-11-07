Lady Eagles drop two

RUNGE – The Lady Eagles had two games last week, taking on the Runge Lady Yellowjackets on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and the Lady Redfish of Austwell-Tivoli on Friday Oct. 25.
In play against Runge, the Lady Eagles brought in freshman Hannah Wernli from the JV-I team into rotation for Kenzie Scott, who is on an injury absence.
None the less, the young Woodsboro team aggressively competed, but they took a loss on the road trip 11-25, 24-26, 13-25 to the Lady Jackets.
“The girls were a little out of sync getting used to a new rotation. Hannah Wernli stepped up and played a great game. She hustled to get to balls,” said Coach Amy Hall.
The next game took place at home vs. the cross county rivals Lady Redfish.
There, senior Lady Eagles Georgia (Gigi) Berra, Hailey Hubbard, Kelsie Morgan and RyAnn Rodriguez were recognized prior to the game in the senior night ceremony.
The Lady Eagles still working in newly formed rotation came out in rejuvenated form, but they quickly fell behind in the first set ultimately going down 10-25 as they would the second set but not without a battle at 22-25.
In the third set, the Lady Eagles seemed more confident and unified and took a 25-21 win.
In the forth and final set, Austwell-Tivoli took control early on and never looked back with a 13-25 game set and match victory over the Lady Eagles.
“The team played better in the new rotation. We are still giving up too many points in errors. When we get everyone in sync, they do good things. We just need to keep getting used to the changes that we’ve had to make. It was nice to get Kenzie back on the court.” Coach Hall said of the young squad.
Here are the statistics from each game:
Austwell-Tivoli
Stats through mid 3rd game (technical issue).
Digs: Alexis James 1, Kelsey Morgan 5, Gig Barrera 3, Taryn Veselka 3, Hailey Allen 3, RyAnn Rodriguez 7, Kenzie Scott 10, Hailey Hubbard 1.
Kills: Alexis James 1, Kelsey Morgan 2, Maddie Niemann 2, Taryn Veselka 4, Hailey Allen 2, Kenzie Scott 8, Hailey Hubbard 3.
Assists: Kelsey Morgan 2, Hailey Allen 7, Kenzie Scott 6.
Aces: Kelsey Morgan 2, Hailey Allen 2, Kenzie Scott 1, Hailey Hubbard 1.
Runge
Digs: Alexis James 1, Hannah Wernli 3, Kelsey Morgan 5, Gigi Barrera 3, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 9, Hailey Allen 2.
Blocks: Kelsey Morgan 1, Hailey Hubbard 1.
Kills: Nevaeh Esparza 2, Alexis James 1, Kelsey Morgan 1, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 3, Maddie Niemann 1, Hailey Hubbard 5.
Assists: Hannah Wernli 2, Hailey Allen 7.
Aces: Hannah Wernli 1, Hailey Allen 3.