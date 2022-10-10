Lady Eagles edge past Ganado in five-setter

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles outlasted the Ganado Maidens 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 in a non-district volleyball match on Sept. 13.
The Lady Eagles, who improved their record to 16-10, were led by Kenzie Scott, who had 16 kills, 15 assists, seven digs and one ace.
Also leading the Lady Eagles were Maddie Niemann with nine kills, 11 digs, one ace and one block; Hailey Allen with four kills, 13 digs, 16 assists and two aces; Kira Meacham with six kills and one block; Remington Bolcik with two kills; L’Emay Thompson with three kills and one dig; Jaqulynn Tully with two kills, one ace and one dig; Tonya Rodriguez with seven digs and one ace; and Prudence Lewis with one assist.
Woodsboro downs Taft
Kenzie Scott had 21 kills and Maddie Niemann added 13 to lead the Woodsboro Lady Eagles to a 25-17, 14-25, 18-25, 25-12, 15-11 comeback victory over the Taft Lady Greyhounds on Sept. 9.
Scott also had three aces, 12 assists and 12 digs. Niemann added two aces and nine digs.
The Lady Eagles were also led by Kira Meacham’s five kills, two aces and one block; Hailey Allen’s six kills, 27 assists and 12 digs; Remington Bolcik’s three assists and one kill; L’Emay Thompson’s two kills; Christyanna Tully’s three aces and five digs; Tonya Rodriguez’s two aces and three digs; Jazlyn Garza’s six digs; and Prudence Lewis’ two digs