Lady Eagles fall in bi-district

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles volleyball team traveled north to the Edna High School Dome to face off against the Schulenburg Lady Shorthorns in bi-district postseason play on Nov. 2. The Lady Eagles, who finished third in district play, came up short in the contest, falling in three sets.
The Lady Eagles came out in the first set wanting to make a statement, but the Lady Shorthorns had a plan of their own to show they were the higher-caliber team. The Lady Shorthorns took a small early lead before the Lady Eagles found their stride, leaving the Lady Shorthorns bewildered, necessitating a timeout on their part to regroup and slow down the Lady Eagles’ surge. Though the Lady Eagles played aggressive and smart, the Lady Shorthorns ultimately took the first set 25-21.
Going into the second set, the Lady Eagles began to make unforced errors. It seemed the communication aspect of their game plan was fading away as the Lady Shorthorns found weaknesses in the defense and countered every offense. The Lady Shorthorns took the second set 25-13.
The Lady Eagles entered the third set with enthusiasm, but the Lady Shorthorns had already figured out all the angles Woodsboro had to give, which made for an interesting, but short, 25-8 third set win.
“I felt better after last night’s game compared to last year’s playoff loss,” said coach Amy Hall. “Last year, we were scared and intimidated. This year, the girls appreciated the level of competition, and therefore had already set goals to make improvements.”
The Lady Eagles finished the season 19-20 and will lose five seniors: Aysha Rodriguez, Erin Nelson, Scarlet Delaney, Katrina Lopez and Addy McWilliams.