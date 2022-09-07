The Mathis Lady Pirates downed the Woodsboro Lady Eagles 25-19, 25-22 in the consolation match of the Woodsboro Invtational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 11 and 13.
Woodsboro earlier defeated Riviera 25-18, 25-17.
The Lady Eagles were defeated by Taft 25-15, 25-15 in the first round of the Gold Bracket.
Banquete won the tournament title with a 25-19, 25-22 win over Ingleside.
Taft won the third-place match over Kingsville Santa Gertrudis 25-14, 25-20.
On Aug. 11, Woodsboro lost to Santa Gertrudis 25-18, 25-19; defeated Runge 25-9, 25-5; and beat Waelder 25-7, 25-6.
The Woodsboro junior varsity lost to Ingleside 25-17, 25-19; defeated the Alice JV 25-21, 25-23; and lost to Mathis 25-15, 25-16.
