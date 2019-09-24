Woodsboro – The Lady Eagles were mentally well prepared for their opening district match against the Refugio Lady Cats, but because of not having played in two weeks and not being toned physically they lost 24-26, 25-27, 10-25 last Friday.
“We were not able to play our match Tuesday in Ben Bolt because the coach did not request officials,” said Eagles coach Amy Hall.
“It was not a loss or forfeit. The game just did not happen, which was unfortunate since it was our last game before we started district play,” Hall said.
The Lady Eagles were also idle the Friday before.
The first two games were closely matched and would take extra play to decide the outcome in a 24-26, 25-27 in favor of the Lady Cats.
“The first two games showed improvement in our team. We just kept giving them too many points from our errors we did not have to make,” Hall said.
“Refugio is a talented team, and it was nice to see our girls rise to the challenge the first two games,” she said.
“The 10-25 loss of the third set was a breakdown in focus, communication, and just overall mental preparation,” she added.
Eagles Senior player Libero RyAnn Rodriguez said, “We started the match really strong and even managed to get to game point in the first two sets but due to errors, we just weren’t able to finish it off.”
Rodriguez continued, “We’ve had a rocky start to this season, but this game was one of our best so far and we proved to ourselves that we are capable of anything. If we continue to play how we did Friday and keep progressing, we have the ability to defeat any team in our district.”
Nevaeh Esparza, Gigi Barrera, Taryn Veselka, and RyAnn Rodriguez were all 100% in their serves. Kenzie Scott led in aces, contributing 4.
Hannah Hubbard led the team in kills with 13. Kenzie Scott had 12 assists. RyAnn Rodriguez and Kenzie Scott both had 14 digs.
Stats on the Refugio side: Kills: Isabella Coscetti 6, Tracelyn Ross 15, Ashanti Brown 2, Julianna Castellano 2, Mikaila Rosas 2; Assist: Isabella Coscetti 10, Julianna Castellano 10; Aces: Isabella Coscetti 2, Julianna Castellano 3, Daniella Coronado 1; Digs, Presleigh Barber 1, Isabella Coscetti 2, Tracelyn Ross 4, Ashanti Brown 2, Julianna Castellano 4, Chloe Boxell 1, Daniella Coronado 5, Brianna Rodriguez 5; Blocks: Presleigh Barber 1, Isabella Coscetti 1, Tracelyn Ross 2, Mikaila Rosas 1.