Lady Eagles fall to Taft, Alice

Woodsboro’s Hailey Allen digs the ball during the Lady Eagles’ match on Aug. 9 against the Alice Lady Coyotes. (Photo by Richard Fierova)

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell 25-10, 25-14, 29-27 to the Alice Lady Coyotes in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 9 in Woodsboro.

The match helped prepare the Lady Eagles (0-2) for the Woodsboro Tournament at the Eagle Dome on Aug. 11 and 13.

Taft 25-25-20-20-15

Woodsboro 19-17-25-25-10

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles came back from a 2-0 deficit by winning the third and fourth sets before falling 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10 to the Taft Lady Greyhounds on Aug. 8 at the Eagle Dome.

