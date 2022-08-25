Lady Eagles fall to Taft, Alice

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell 25-10, 25-14, 29-27 to the Alice Lady Coyotes in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 9 in Woodsboro.
The match helped prepare the Lady Eagles (0-2) for the Woodsboro Tournament at the Eagle Dome on Aug. 11 and 13.
Taft 25-25-20-20-15
Woodsboro 19-17-25-25-10
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles came back from a 2-0 deficit by winning the third and fourth sets before falling 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10 to the Taft Lady Greyhounds on Aug. 8 at the Eagle Dome.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•