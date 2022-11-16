Lady Eagles’ season ends in bi-district

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles were ousted from the playoffs on Nov. 1 in a 25-15, 25-8, 25-12 bi-district loss to the Weimar Lady Cats.
Woodsboro ended the season with a 14-13 record.
Lady Eagles beat Yorktown
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles outlasted the Yorktown Kitty Kats 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13 in a match to determine the second- and third-place playoff berths in District 28-2A on Oct. 28.
Kenzie Scott had a triple-double with 17 kills, 22 digs and 18 assists. She also recorded two aces and one block.
Also leading the Lady Eagles were Maddie Niemann with 18 kills, one ace, one block and 12 digs; Kira Meacham with nine kills, one ace and six digs; Chayse Wernli with one ace, nine assists and seven digs; Remington Bolcik with one ace, three kills and five digs; Hailey Allen with 15 assists and six digs; L’Emay Thompson with four kills, one block and one dig; Prudence Lewis with one kill; Tonya Rodriguez with one kill and 10 digs; Jazlynn Garza with seven digs; and Jaqulynn Tully with four digs.