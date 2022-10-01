The Woodsboro Lady Eagles swept past the Charlotte Lady Trojans 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 on Sept. 2 in Woodsboro.
Kenzie Scott had eight kills, 10 assists, and five digs for the Lady Eagles.
Maddie Niemann recorded seven kills, five digs, and three aces. Also leading Woodsboro were Hailey Allen with five kills, 13 assists, four aces, and eight digs; Remi Bolcik with two kills; Tonya Rodriguez with five digs and three aces; and Kira Meacham with four kills.
Lady Eagles sweep Nordheim
Maddie Niemann had nine kills and Hailey Allen added eight to lead the Woodsboro Lady Eagles to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-13 non-district volleyball win over the Nordheim Lady Pirates on Aug. 29.
Niemann also had four aces, three digs, and one block. Allen added 16 assists, three aces and six digs.
Also leading the Lady Eagles were Kenzie Scott with five kills, eight assists and one dig; Kira Meacham with three kills, four aces, and one dig; Remi Bolcik with two kills and one assist; Christyana Tully with five digs and one kill.
