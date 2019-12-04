Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro's Kenzie Scott, a freshman on the varsity squad, stretches out to yield a rebound at last Tuesday's 53-17 routing of the Runge Lady Yellowjackets, a win to take the Lady Eagles into the weekend Ganado tournament play on a positive note. The young Lady Eagles, however, despite the elevated confidence would drop five straight matches over two days losing to Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30-25, Louise 48-33, Wallis Brazos 37-31, Nordheim 41-38 in Double OT, and Ganado 37-17.