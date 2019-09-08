BENAVIDES – The Lady Eagles’ busy week started with a long trip last Tuesday to meet the Benavides Lady Eagles in a non-district match.
Woodsboro got off to a good start with a high percentage service and quickly gained the upper hand with a 25-19 first set win.
In the second set, Woodsboro encountered a rejuvenated Benavides Lady Eagle team, who answered Woodsboro point per point to the 15 point mark where the Lady Eagles start pulling ahead with the sideline encouragement of the JV teams coupled with smart ball play and communication.
The rally led to a 25-16 victory, and the momentum would carry over into the third set for a 25-20, a three straight sweep.
On Thursday, the Lady Eagles entered into a split-days pool play at the Banquete Lady Bulldog tournament where they would win in three sets 13-25, 25-22, 15-12 over the Beeville Lady Trojans, lose to the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs in three 27-29, 25-15, 12-15 and defeat the Pettus Lady Eagles in two 25-17, 25-12 advancing into the Silver Bracket play on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles drew the Hebbronville Lady Longhorns, taking an early lead with excellent execution and serve returns, resulting in quick side outs for a 25-13 set victory.
The Lady Eagles also took the second set but it did not come easy as a resilient Lady Longhorn team resisted, forcing extended play in a 26-24 final.
The win propelled the Lady Eagles into the championship match up with the Odem Lady Owls, who took a 11-25, 22-25 victory, ending Woodsboro’s run.
Coach Amy Hall was pleased with last week’s play.
“We are still working on being consistent. The team is making progress in our skills, but we are just not consistent with our focus and mental preparation,” Hall said.
“The team is working at being where we need to be when we begin district play,” she said.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to start district play Sept. 13 at home against Refugio.