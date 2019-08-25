WODSBORO – The Woodsboro Lady Eagles hosted and participated in a Pool Bracket split day volleyball tournament at the Eagle Dome Thursday through Saturday last week.
Teams entered and scheduled to play were Agua Dulce, Alice, Austwell-Tivoli, Ben Bolt, Brackettville, Falfurrias, Kingsville, Mathis, Riviera, and Runge.
The Lady Eagles started play on Thursday morning against Mathis, and despite some early morning jitters, the team managed to come out with a 25-23/25-21 win over the Lady Pirates.
Because of a no show, the second game of the day was canceled.
Going on to resumed play on Saturday, the Lady Eagles would draw cross-county rivals Austwell-Tivoli.
“We played slow and without intensity,” said Coach Amy Hall.
“The Lady Eagles seemed sluggish and had trouble getting in sync in a 17-25, 18-25 early morning loss to the Lady Redfish,” she added.
The Lady Eagles would rebound with a 23-25, 25-21 win over Runge, and a 25-20, 26-24 victory over Brackettville earning a Consolation finish for their effort.
“We were inconsistent and played without vigor most of the day, but we’re constantly working on communicating and the mental side of our game to be able to start fast and stay up,” Hall said.