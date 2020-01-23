Richard Fierova photo Lady Eaglet Brianna Woodrow with the 7th-grade squad shoots a short jumper, during play against the Pettus Lady Eaglets last Thursday at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro. The basket would count, but the Woodsboro Lady Eaglets could not generate any offense and would fall 4-12.
Richard Fierova photo Kira Meacham with the Lady Eaglet eighth-grade team goes up for a layup during last Thursday's home game against the Pettus eighth-grade Lady Eaglets. The hometown Lady Eaglets would come up short 18-22.
Richard Fierova photo Lady Eaglet Brianna Woodrow with the 7th-grade squad shoots a short jumper, during play against the Pettus Lady Eaglets last Thursday at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro. The basket would count, but the Woodsboro Lady Eaglets could not generate any offense and would fall 4-12.
Richard Fierova photo Kira Meacham with the Lady Eaglet eighth-grade team goes up for a layup during last Thursday's home game against the Pettus eighth-grade Lady Eaglets. The hometown Lady Eaglets would come up short 18-22.