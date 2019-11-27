Richard Fierova photo Austwell-Tivoli's Audrey Martinez scores on a short jumper after driving the lane on the Woodsboro defense during the fist basketball game of the season last Friday. The Lady Redfish held their own despite a short week's practice but would fall 35-41 to the Lady Eagles
Richard Fierova photo Lady Eagle Raven Arnold shoots a long jumper just outside the top of the key during last Friday's 41-35 win over Austwell-Tivoli. Woodsboro's victory over the Lady Redfish would offset a 48-42 loss to the Premont Cowgirls earlier in the week Tuesday.
Richard Fierova photo Austwell-Tivoli's Audrey Martinez scores on a short jumper after driving the lane on the Woodsboro defense during the fist basketball game of the season last Friday. The Lady Redfish held their own despite a short week's practice but would fall 35-41 to the Lady Eagles
Richard Fierova photo Lady Eagle Raven Arnold shoots a long jumper just outside the top of the key during last Friday's 41-35 win over Austwell-Tivoli. Woodsboro's victory over the Lady Redfish would offset a 48-42 loss to the Premont Cowgirls earlier in the week Tuesday.
WOODSBORO – The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish met up with the Woodsboro Lady Eagles for the first basketball game of the season last Friday. The Lady Eagles came away with the win with a score of 41-35.