The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Victoria Christian Academy in four sets in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 26.
The Lady Redfish lost the first set 25-20, but won the next three 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.
Yesenia Revilla had five kills and three digs; Mariah Martinez posted three kills and one dig; Anauli Reyes tallied two aces, three kills and one dig; Sarah Rodriguez had nine kills, one ace and four digs; and Jazmyn Oviendo posted two aces.
A-T falls to Kenedy
The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish fell 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10 to the Kenedy Leopards on Aug. 23.
